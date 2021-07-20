Production on Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon has been shut down following a COVID-19 outbreak.

It was confirmed yesterday (July 19) that one of the crew members on set contracted the virus and is now in isolation.

“As part of the rigorous testing implemented for all production employees, a Zone A production member on House Of The Dragon tested positive for COVID-19. In compliance with industry guidelines, the production member is in isolation, and close contacts will be required to quarantine,” HBO said in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

Production is set to resume on Wednesday (July 21).

It comes just days after the Cannes Film Festival reported COVID outbreaks, reporting an average of three COVID-19 cases per day.

No Time to Die actress Lea Seydoux also tested positive ahead of her appearance at the festival despite being double vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Milly Alcock was recently cast in the role of young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House Of The Dragon.

She joins Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Eva Best, Olivia Cooke and Sonoya Mizuno in the forthcoming spin-off series.

Advertisement

Set 300 years before the timeline of Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon follows the House Targaryen. The series is based on author George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, published in 2018.

A first look at the series was released earlier this year, ahead of the show’s release in 2022 on HBO.

The new series is just one of multiple Game Of Thrones spin-offs currently in the works at HBO, with Martin signing a reported eight-figure deal with HBO for future projects at the network.

A series of animated spin-offs are also being developed.