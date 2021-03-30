‘Game of Thrones’ stage show to premiere in 2023

A stage production based on Game of Thrones is in the works, set to premiere in 2023.

Kilburn Live is producing the new project in collaboration with producers Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, WhatsOnStage reports.

The production will be directed by Dominic Cooke (On Chesil Beach) from a script by award-winning playwright Duncan McMillan, who will be working alongside Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin.

Advertisement

A description of the new play reads: “Set at a pivotal moment in the history of the series, the play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery.

“Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now.”

There is no casting confirmation or set dates for the show yet – stay tuned for updates as they come in.

Meanwhile, HBO recently announced three more Game of Thrones spin-off series.

The first spin-off, which has the working title 9 Voyages, is being developed by Rome creator Bruno Heller and follows Lord Corlys Velaryon (a.k.a. The Sea Snake), the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon.

Advertisement

The second project, 10,000 Ships, follows the warrior queen Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell who founded the kingdom of Dorne.

The final prequel series will be set in the notorious King’s Landing slum of Flea Bottom – the maze of tight streets in the city where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born.