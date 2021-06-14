Emilia Clarke wishes she could change ‘Game Of Thrones’ character’s fate

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has discussed the one scene of the hit HBO show that she would change.

Clarke played Daenerys Targaryen in the long-running show, which ended in 2019 after its eighth season.

In a new video interview with theSkimm Clarke was asked a number of questions, including which scene she would change from the show given the chance.

Her simple reply said: “Right, the bit where I died!”

Watch the video below.

The controversial finale of Game Of Thrones saw Daenerys killed by her partner Jon Snow. Back in 2019, Clarke said that the show could have “never made everyone happy” with the way it ended.

After the show’s finale, it was recently revealed by Kristofer Hivju (who played Tormund in the show) that the Game Of Thrones cast shot an alternate ending to the show’s divisive finale.

Cast member Dean-Charles Chapman has since suggested that the alternate ending to the show could “mend the fans’ hearts”.

Sean Bean, who starred in season one of the show as Ned Stark, however, recently revealed that he didn’t even know how the show ended.

A number of Game Of Thrones spin-offs are currently in the works, with George R.R. Martin signing a reported eight-figure deal with HBO for future projects at the network.

The project furthest along the line at this point is House of the Dragon, a Paddy Considine and Matt Smith-starring show set 300 years before the timeline of Game of Thrones and following the House Targaryen.

Clarke herself recently gave the spinoffs her blessing in an interview, saying that they were “inevitable”.