‘Game of Thrones’ star Gemma Whelan calls show’s sex scenes “a frenzied mess”

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan has said the show’s sex scenes could be “a frenzied mess”.

The actor, who played Yara in the hit HBO show, described her experience filming intimate scenes in a new interview with The Guardian.

When asked whether actors were “just left to get on with it” when filming sex scenes, Whelan replied: “Almost literally. They used to just say, ‘When we shout action, go for it!’, and it could be a sort of frenzied mess.

“But between the actors there was always an instinct to check in with each other. There was a scene in a brothel with a woman and she was so exposed that we talked together about where the camera would be and what she was happy with.”

She added: “A director might say, ‘Bit of boob biting, then slap her bum and go!’, but I’d always talk it through with the other actor.”

Earlier this year, Jason Momoa challenged a reporter after being asked whether he regretted filming a rape scene in Game of Thrones.

“When you brought up Game of Thrones, you brought up stuff about what’s happening with my character and would I do it again. I was bummed when you asked me that,” the actor wrote to the New York Times journalist in question.

“It just feels icky — putting it upon me to remove something. As if an actor even had the choice to do that. We’re not really allowed to do anything. There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don’t get to come in and be like, ‘I’m not going do that because this isn’t kosher right now and not right in the political climate.’

“That never happens. So it’s a question that feels icky. I just wanted you to know that.”