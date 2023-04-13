‘Game of Thrones’ star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau still hasn’t watched ‘House of the Dragon’

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has revealed that he has yet to watch the prequel series House Of The Dragon.

The spin-off series was the first approved prequel from the Thrones-related projects in the works at HBO and released its first season last year.

House Of The Dragon, adapted from author George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, is set 200 years before the events in Game Of Thrones. The show follows the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys I Targaryen’s children battling for control of the Iron Throne.

In a recent interview with the Entertainment Weekly, Coster-Waldu – who portrayed Jamie Lannister on all eight seasons of Games of Thrones – said that he has not been able to get past House Of The Dragon‘s opening credits when attempting to watch the series.

“I sat down one day and I watched the title sequence and then I was confused because the music of course is the same, the theme music, and then the title sequence was very similar,” he said. “Oh, this seems too familiar.”

However, Coster-Waldu did admit that he’s he’s happy with the House of the Dragons’ success so far.

“I’m just gonna give them a couple of years to a couple of seasons and then I’ll binge-watch the whole thing,” he continued. “But I’m so happy that it’s a success and that people love the show. And I will watch it eventually.”

In a four-star review of the show NME wrote: “What is reassuring is that House Of The Dragon feels as though it is walking on solid ground: the bubbling rivalries, the jostling for power, the eruptions of violence; six episodes in, it is all coming together to create a rich stew.”

HBO renewed House of the Dragon for season two shortly after the success of the first episode, which racked up 20million viewers in the US.

Waldau isn’t the only Game of Thrones alumni who has yet to tune into the spin-off series. Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, previously said that while she enjoyed the fact that the show accumulated much success, she hasn’t had the desire to watch the drama series.

Back in December, Game Of Thrones author Martin said that a number of future spin-offs of the show have been “shelved” by HBO.

In a blog post posted on his website, Martin said that structural changes at streaming service HBO Max have impacted the development of a number of planned spin-offs, and while a number are “shelved,” they are “not dead” in the author’s opinion.