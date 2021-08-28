Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner has shared a throwback picture of her time on set with the show’s cast.

On her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a post from co-star Carice Van Houten which showed them both on the set of the HBO series – all in costume, including Turner dressed as Sansa Stark – alongside various other cast members including Kit Harington and Gwendolyn Christie.

Turner’s performance on the show earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series in 2019. She has since gone on to various major film roles, including appearances as Jean Gray in both X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019).

The actress captioned the cast shot “the happiest of days” – see the full post below.

Earlier today (August 28), meanwhile, George R.R. Martin confirmed he is producing an animated short film called Night Of The Cooters, potentially delaying the completion of his next A Song Of Ice And Fire novel – from the series that was adapted into Game Of Thrones – even further.

Vincent D’Onofrio is set to direct and star as the voice of a sheriff in the town of Pachuco, Texas, which becomes the site of a Martian invasion.

The film is the latest new project that Martin has taken on while fans eagerly await the next instalment of the A Song Of Ice And Fire book series, The Winds Of Winter. The author suggested earlier this year that he is “hugely behind” on his long-awaited novel.