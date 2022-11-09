‘Game Of Thrones’ star wants Melisandre to have her own spin-off

Game Of Thrones star Carice van Houten has revealed that she’d like to reprise her character of Melisandre for a new spin-off show.

The actress, whose character is also known as the Red Woman, discussed the possibility of a comeback while talking to Digital Spy recently.

“Would I [return]? If the storyline was good – yes, why not?” said van Houten. “But I think it would be more fun to show a young Melisandre, or a child Melisandre – to really go deep into her slave routes, because it’s all very… you know, I could go on forever about that.

“But there is an interesting sort of storyline there, and I think it’s a bit boring to then drag me out again. I think it’s nicer to have another actor do it. But, you know, I wouldn’t say no.”

In the HBO series, Melisandre was revealed to be centuries old despite her youthful appearance, meaning she could potentially appear in a prequel series set hundreds of years before Game Of Thrones.

Asked whether she’d like to front her very own spin-off series, she replied: “Maybe,” before jokingly adding: “It’s going to be a fun show. A barrel of laughs.”

Elsewhere, HBO recently confirmed that a second season of House Of The Dragon, the Game Of Thrones prequel series, will arrive in 2024.

Speaking to Vulture about the sophomore season, HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys said: “Don’t expect it in ‘23, but I think sometime in ‘24.”

He added: “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

House Of The Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s fictional history book Fire & Blood, which charts the history of House Targaryen.

The fantasy author recently confirmed he’s “about three-quarters of the way done” on the next instalment in the A Song Of Ice And Fire series, The Winds Of Winter.