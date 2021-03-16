‘Game of Thrones’ team working on mystery ‘Song of Ice And Fire’ project

The Game of Thrones production team appear to be working on a new project, based on A Song Of Ice and Fire.

A Song of Ice And Fire refers to author George R.R. Martin’s book series, covering the adventures of Westeros and so leaves the premise of the new series undetermined at the time of writing.

The news was confirmed as Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon executive producer Vince Gerardis listed the new series on the website of his production company, Startling Inc.

Fan site WinterIsComing.Net first noticed Gerardis’ addition, just a month before spin-off series House of The Dragon begins production.

The new project has been listed in collaboration with a company called The Works, rather than HBO who had homed both major series based on Martin’s work to date.

House of the Dragon is set to star Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke. The story takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and follows the Targaryen family.

Cooke revealed recently that she had never seen Game of Thrones before auditioning for the prequel series.

“When I read the script, I hadn’t seen any Game Of Thrones,” Cooke told Variety. “But then I binged it and now I’m obsessed.”

Recalling the audition process, she added: “I had to do so many self-tapes. I was on hold for ages.”

The series is set to be released in 2022.