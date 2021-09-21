‘Game Of Thrones’ The Mountain scores round one knockout in first pro boxing match

Game of Thrones star Hafthor Björnsson, a.k.a. The Mountain, has won his first pro boxing match after just one round.

Björnsson, crowned the World’s Strongest Man in 2018, made his boxing debut in Dubai at the start of this year, and took on armwrestling champion Devon Laratt over the weekend for his first major match.

“Thank you everyone for the support and messages the last 24 hours,” Björnsson posted on his Instagram account on Sunday (September 19) following his victory.

“Last night I went straight to my hotel room and passed out. Last night was amazing and I’ll be forever thankful for the experience. There’s no better feeling then [sic] the adrenaline you get running through your body when stepping into the ring.”

Mentioning his opponent, he went on: “Thank you @devlarratt for the battle and bravery. You are a champion. Thank you to my whole team, my coach, my wife and all my fans!”

Björnsson played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in Game of Thrones for five seasons, and was first introduced in the fourth season in 2013.

The role marked Björnsson’s acting debut, and he was the third person to play the role after Conan Stevens in season one, and Ian Whyte in season two.

Meanwhile, an official Game of Thrones fan convention was recently announced, set to take place in 2022 in Las Vegas.

To celebrate the forthcoming prequel series House of the Dragon, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment is bringing the Official Fan Convention to the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center next February.