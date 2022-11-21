Gary Oldman hints he’ll retire from acting after ‘Slow Horses’

Gary Oldman has said he’s considering retirement and that he’d be “honoured” to bow out with TV drama Slow Horses.

The actor plays Jackson Lamb in the Apple TV+ series, who is the head of Slough House, an administrative dumping ground for washed-up MI5 officers.

Ahead of the show’s second season, set to premiere on December 2, Oldman explained that he’s considering pursuing other interests outside of acting.

Advertisement

“I’ve had an enviable career, but careers wane, and I do have other things that interest me outside of acting,” Oldman told The Sunday Times.

“When you’re young, you think you’re going to get round to doing all of them – read that book – then the years go by. I’m 65 next year; 70 is around the corner. I don’t want to be active when I’m 80.

“I’d be very happy and honoured and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb – and then hang it all up.”

If Oldman does retire after Slow Horses, it will be a few years away yet. Apple renewed the show through to season four in June this year (via The Hollywood Reporter), which will be based on the third and fourth book respectively in Mick Herron’s series of Slough House novels.

Along with Oldman, the Slow Horses cast includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West and Jonathan Pryce.

Advertisement

Oldman’s also set to appear in director Christopher Nolan’s next film Oppenheimer, a biopic about the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy. The film is scheduled to be released on July 21, 2023.