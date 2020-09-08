Gavin and Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones has addressed the rumours that she had written new episodes during the coronavirus lockdown.

Recently appearing on The One Show, the writer-actor responded when co-host Alex Jones shared her theory that Ruth and co-writer James Corden would have written more material over the past few months.

Alex Jones said of her chat with her co-host Gethin, “I was just telling Geth earlier on, I think, that in lockdown, you wrote the new series…”

Ruth responded saying, “Do you know what? I could comment on that, and it’ll be in the press tomorrow. I’m not gonna say anything. I’m gonna let people just speculate,” before quietly adding, “But we didn’t.”

The actor explained how the writers usually convene in the same room when brainstorming ideas, which has been made impossible during the ongoing pandemic. “We couldn’t bubble, it’s too far,” Ruth said.

Alison Steadman, who plays Gavin Shipman’s mother Pamela on the show, said earlier this year that she would jump at the chance to film more episodes. “I don’t take any notice of rumours,” she told Radio Times. “But there’s no way I wouldn’t do it. I’d run to Cardiff to be involved.”

