‘Gavin And Stacey’ star Joanna Page plays down chances of series comeback

Joanna Page has played down the chances of a Gavin And Stacey comeback, saying the British sitcom is unlikely to return.

Many fans hoped that co-creator and star James Corden moving back to the UK following his eight-year stint hosting The Late Late Show in the US would increase the chances of a comeback for the show. And after Corden was recently spotted meeting with fellow co-creator Ruth Jones in London, speculation was rife.

However, Page, who played Stacey in the sitcom, says the chances of the hit comedy returning are low because it was left on a perfect cliffhanger in the 2019 Christmas special, with Nessa (Ruth) proposing to Corden’s character Smithy, and the episode ending before he could provide an answer.

Speaking to MailOnline, Page said: “I can see them never doing any more because it was nice to leave it on a cliffhanger because it’s up to the viewer to imagine what would have happened. So I can imagine them ending it like that.”

While doubtful, Page remains hopeful that she’ll one day get to reprise her character and reunite with her fellow co-stars, including on-screen husband Matthew Horne, plus Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman, and Rob Brydon, as well as Corden and Jones.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I didn’t get the call, and I wouldn’t be surprised if I did,” she continued. “But all I can say is, if they were going to do another one I hope it’s soon because we’re all getting so old. I don’t particularly want to see Stacey get that much older.

“And if there is a comeback, I’ll find out at the same time as the public because I don’t get told anything.”

She added: “Gavin and Stacey kids would be teenagers now, so that would be quite funny to see.”

In September, Corden also played down the likelihood of the show’s return, telling Sky News: “I genuinely don’t know if we’ll ever do another one. I think Ruth [Jones] and I would love to make something together again… I really don’t know with Gavin & Stacey. I think we feel so proud of that last special.

“I think, in a way, those characters, they live on, they carry on, they’re still out there somewhere living and breathing. Their lives carry on and we just sort of get together and open this portal and find out. Some people say to me, ‘I want to know what happens’. And I go, so do I!”

He added: “I don’t know… Maybe there’s something really perfect about it ending there. Can we truly fulfil people’s ambitions for it? I know it’s such an annoying answer, I’m aware of that, but I don’t know.”