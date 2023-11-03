When is ‘Gen V’ season two coming out?

Gen V has proved to be one of the more successful spin-offs in recent years.

Led by showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, The Boys spin-off follows the lives of super-powered students at the Vought International-owned Godolkin University.

Gen V stars a fresh cast of relative newcomers, including Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips and Asa Germann.

Has Gen V been renewed for season 2?

Amazon confirmed the show would return for another season on October 19. Check out the announcement video featuring the cast below.

Attention all God U students, Gen V is officially coming back for Season ✌️ pic.twitter.com/cyUuAPq97k — GEN V (@genv) October 19, 2023

“We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of Gen V,” Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke said in a joint statement. “These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same!

“The writers are already working on the new season – sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show.”

Do we know season 2’s release date?

A release date has not yet been announced. However, assuming filming on the second season will begin in 2024, it’s likely the show will return sometime in 2025.

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes however might affect when the show can start filming. This page will be updated when a release date is confirmed.

In the meantime, the fourth season of The Boys is expected to air in 2024 after filming wrapped in April this year. Post-production work on the series was paused due to the Hollywood strikes.