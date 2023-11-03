‘Gen V’ soundtrack: every song in the series

Super-powered students take the reins in The Boys spin-off Gen V.

Led by showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, the spin-off series follows the lives of superhero students at the Vought International-owned Godolkin University.

Gen V stars a fresh cast of relative newcomers, including Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips and Asa Germann.

In October, Amazon announced the series had been renewed for a second season.

Who composed the score for Gen V?

The show’s score is composed by Matt Bowen and Christopher Lennertz, who also provided the soundtrack to The Boys. You can stream their soundtrack below.

What other songs appear on the soundtrack?

A bunch of songs by renowned artists also feature in the series, including the likes of Missy Elliott, Remi Wolf, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Annie Lennox.

You can check out an episode-by-episode breakdown of the songs below.

Episode one – God U

‘Anxiety’ – Megan Thee Stallion

‘Dancing With Myself’ – The Donnas

‘Show You Love’ – Jalen Owusu, Niall Lavelle & Tobias Silvester

‘WTF (Where They From)’ – Missy Elliott feat. Pharrell Williams

‘Remember Me’ – Benny The Butcher

‘Vulgar’ – Madonna, Sam Smith

‘BRB’ – JTM feat. Shanghai & Tia Thompson

‘Edamame’ – bbno$

‘Body Talk’ – D’Auria feat. Fran

‘Celebrity Skin’ – Hole

Episode two – First Day

‘Nothing Else Matters’ – Phoebe Bridgers

‘Move!’ – Batuk

‘Photo I.D.’ – Remi Wolf

‘Venus’ – Bananarama

Episode three – #ThinkBrink

‘Whatta Man’ – Salt-N-Pepa

’Take The Night’ – La Felix

‘Just Wanna Dance’ – Dave James

‘’Dance In Place (Treasure Fingers Dub Remix)’ – CLAVVS

‘Discoteka’ – Minelli

‘Intoxicated’ – Rozee

‘Make It So Good’ – Noah Neiman

‘Growing Up Is’ – Ruel

‘I Wanna Be Sedated’ – Rockaway Bitch

Episode four – The Whole Truth

‘True’ – Spandau Ballet

‘Want Want’ – Maggie Rogers

‘Work It’ – Missy Elliott

Episode five – Welcome To The Monster Club

‘FREAK’ – Shygirl

‘Control’ – Amyl And The Sniffers

‘Tell It To My Heart’ – Taylor Dayne

‘Skeleton Sam’ – LVCRFT

‘I Put A Spell On You’ – Annie Lennox

Episode six – Jumanji

‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ – Wolf Alice

‘Coming After You’ – Mimi Moritz

‘Hazy Shade Of Winter’ – The Beautiful Distortion

Episode seven – Sick

‘Best Behavior’ – Gustaf

‘Spike The Punch’ – Alex Lahey

‘Lemons’ – Durban Poison

‘Heads Will Roll’ – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Episode eight – The Guardians Of Godolkin

‘Desperado’ – Rihanna

‘Kids In America’ – The Muffs

Gen V is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.