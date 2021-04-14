George Clooney is reuniting with the cast of ‘ER’ for Earth Day special

George Clooney is reuniting with the cast of ER for a special Earth Day episode.

In the episode, Clooney is making a comeback as Dr Doug Ross – a role he first played in 1994. The special aims to raise awareness for Waterkeeper Alliance, an organisation that helps to ensure communities around the world have access to fresh water.

Gloria Reuben, who played physician Jeanie Boulet in the show is also set to return. Reuben is also President of the Waterkeeper Alliance charity.

Speaking about the reunion episode, Reuben said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart.

“I’ve been involved with Waterkeeper Alliance for 15 years, representing over 350 community-based Waterkeepers around the globe, and the work that they do is beyond comparison.

“We must continue to fight for clean water not just on Earth Day, but all year round,” Reuben added.

Other cast members coming back include Julianna Margulies – who played Nurse Carol Hathaway – and Noah Wyle, who played John Carter.

Laura Innes, Anthony Edwards, Alex Kingston and Goran Visnjic will also be returning for the much-anticipated reunion.

According to People, the episode will air via Stars in the House online on April 22 at 8pm ET (1am BST).

ER was first shown in 1994 and portrayed the lives of medical staff at Chicago’s County General Hospital. The hit show ended in 2009 after 15 seasons.

Meanwhile, back in February, it was revealed that Clooney was teaming up with Julia Roberts for a new film called Ticket To Paradise.

The romantic comedy, which is being directed by Ol Parker for Universal Pictures and Working Title, will see the Ocean’s Eleven co-stars play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to stop their daughter from getting married, according to Deadline.

Written by Parker and Daniel Pipski, the movie will start filming later this year.