George R.R. Martin says “the best is yet to come” on ‘House Of The Dragon’

Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has said that “the best is yet to come” on the spin-off series House Of The Dragon.

The writer has reflected on the first half of the show’s debut season in his blog, and referenced how Milly Alcock and Emily Carey have now finished playing younger versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent respectively (Emma d’Arcy and Olivia Cooke took over the roles in the most recent episode).

“The show opened strong and has only been getting stronger,” Martin wrote. “Milly Alcock and Emily Carey were incredible as young Rhaenyra and young Alicent, were they not?

“With Sunday’s episode, Emma d’Arcy and Olivia Cooke took over as the adult versions of the characters. I think you will love them too. Or hate them, maybe. Love/hate. Westeros, like the real world, is full of complex characters, capable of both good and evil.”

The author went on: “Meanwhile, Matt Smith and Paddy Considine and Rhys Ifans and Fabien Frankel and Steve Toussaint and the rest of our cast continue to excel. I would be hard pressed to say which of them I love best.

“I hope you guys are enjoying HOT D as much as I am. And hey, four more episodes to go… the best is yet to come. And then on to season two!”

Showrunner Ryan Condal recently replied to questions about whether Alcock and Carey are likely to return for season two, saying: “I mean, look, I don’t know.”

In regard to season two, he said that young Rhaenyra and Alicent “are not part of the story that we’re telling, yet. That’s not a thing that we’re doing right now.”