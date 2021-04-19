Game Of Thrones author George RR Martin has suggested that he is “hugely behind” on his long-awaited novel The Winds Of Winter.

The book, which will act as the sixth instalment in the A Song Of Ice And Fire series that the HBO drama is based on, follows 2011’s A Dance With Dragons. The show itself overtook its source material at the end of season five.

Providing an update on his Not A Blog online journal, Martin has now hinted that he has fallen quite behind on the new book.

Advertisement

Speaking about the blog itself, the author wrote: “What I had intended as a occasional pleasure and a way to stay in touch with my readers has become a Blog (ironically, at the same time as everyone else was abandoning their blogs for Facebook and Twitter), complete with a sense of obligation.”

He then hinted at The Winds Of Winter delay by adding: “And when a lot of stuff happens very fast, I fall further and further behind. I am hugely behind right now, and the prospect of trying to catch up is feeling increasingly oppressive.”

Martin went on to explain that his life had become “one of extremes” lately, noting the positives such as his recent five-year deal with HBO and new show Roadmarks.

However, he also revealed that while he has been vaccinated, he has lost a number of friends in recent months, adding: “Honestly, it is hard to dance in the streets even for the deal of a lifetime when another loved one dies every two/ three weeks.”

Advertisement

Back in February, Martin revealed that he had written “hundreds of pages” of The Winds Of Winter in 2020, though added: “I will make no predictions on when I will finish.

“Every time I do, assholes on the internet take that as a ‘promise’, and then wait eagerly to crucify me when I miss the deadline. All I will say is that I am hopeful.”

Meanwhile, last month it was confirmed that HBO has three Game Of Thrones spin-offs in the works, which come on top of new series House Of The Dragon, set 300 years before the events of the original series.