George R.R. Martin explains key character absence from ‘House Of The Dragon’

George R.R. Martin has explained Daeron Targaryen’s absence from House Of the Dragon season one.

Throughout the first season of the Game Of Thrones spin-off, viewers saw various members of the Targaryen family through several iterations, with Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke replacing Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower, while Tom Glynn-Carney and Ewan Mitchell took over the roles of Prince Aegon Targaryen and Prince Aemond “One-Eye” Targaryen.

However, fans had noted the omission of their youngest brother, Daeron Targaryen, who didn’t feature at all in the first season.

Martin however, has since cleared up any confusion, explaining Daeron’s absence in his latest blog post.

“Yes, Alicent gave Viserys four children, three sons and a daughter,” wrote the Game Of Thrones author. “Their youngest son Daeron is down in Oldtown, we just did not have the time to work him in this season.”

Also in the blog post, Martin took the opportunity to praise the performance of actor Paddy Considine, noting that his portrayal of King Viserys was “more powerful and tragic and fully-fleshed” that his own written version.

“Kudos to Eileen Shim, the scriptwriter, to Geeta Patel, the director, to our incredible cast… and particularly to Paddy Considine, for his portrayal of King Viserys, the First of His Name,” Martin wrote.

“The character he created (with Ryan [Condal] and Sara [Hess] and the rest of our writers) for the show is so much more powerful and tragic and fully-fleshed than my own version in Fire & Blood that I am half tempted to go back and rip up those chapters and rewrite the whole history of his reign.

He added: “Paddy deserves an Emmy for this episode alone. If he doesn’t get one, hey, there’s no justice. Meanwhile, I am going to give Archmaester Gyldayn a smack for leaving out so much good stuff.”

Earlier this week, Considine revealed that Martin texted him, saying: “Your Viserys is better than my Viserys.”