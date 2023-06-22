NewsTV News

Geum Sae-rok, Noh Sang-hyun to lead ‘Soundtrack #2’

The follow-up to 'Soundtack #1' is on the way

By Puah Ziwei
L-R: Geum Sae-rok, Noh Sang-hyun. Credit: JTBC, KBS2

Disney+ has confirmed the leads of Soundtrack #2, the follow-up to hit K-drama Soundtrack #1.

Today (June 22), the streaming service revealed that Geum Sae-rok (The Interest of Love) and Noh Sang-hyun (Pachinko) will star as the lead characters in Soundtrack #2.

In a press release, Disney+ said Soundtrack #2 will follow “two young sweethearts who break up after six years together, torn apart by lies and misunderstanding”.

Geum will play a piano tutor Hyeonseo, while Noh will be her college sweetheart Suho. “The pair go their separate ways only to be reconnected when Suho, a successful CEO, hires a piano tutor who turns out to be Hyeonseo,” adds Disney+.

Soundtrack #2 will be directed by Kim Hee-won, who also worked on Soundtrack #1. The director is also known for his work on Vincenzo, Little Women, The Crowned Clown and more.

Soundtrack #1 originally premiere in March 2022 and starred Park Hyung-sik (Happiness) and Han So-hee (My Name). In a glowing four-star review, NME‘s Tanu I. Raj said that the series was “one of the most sublime offerings of this summer”.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has released a video previewing its upcoming Korean content on its platform for this year. It includes clips of Gyeongseong CreatureMask GirlA Time Called YouSong of the BanditsDoona!Celebrity, Daily Dose of Sunshine and more.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also confirmed that Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere on the streaming service this year. The upcoming reality TV series is based on the popular K-drama Squid Game, and will feature contestants competing for a cash prize of $4.56million (£3.65million).

