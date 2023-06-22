Geum Sae-rok, Noh Sang-hyun to lead ‘Soundtrack #2’

Disney+ has confirmed the leads of Soundtrack #2, the follow-up to hit K-drama Soundtrack #1.

Today (June 22), the streaming service revealed that Geum Sae-rok (The Interest of Love) and Noh Sang-hyun (Pachinko) will star as the lead characters in Soundtrack #2.

In a press release, Disney+ said Soundtrack #2 will follow “two young sweethearts who break up after six years together, torn apart by lies and misunderstanding”.

Geum will play a piano tutor Hyeonseo, while Noh will be her college sweetheart Suho. “The pair go their separate ways only to be reconnected when Suho, a successful CEO, hires a piano tutor who turns out to be Hyeonseo,” adds Disney+.

Soundtrack #2 will be directed by Kim Hee-won, who also worked on Soundtrack #1. The director is also known for his work on Vincenzo, Little Women, The Crowned Clown and more.

Soundtrack #1 originally premiere in March 2022 and starred Park Hyung-sik (Happiness) and Han So-hee (My Name). In a glowing four-star review, NME‘s Tanu I. Raj said that the series was “one of the most sublime offerings of this summer”.

In other K-drama news, Netflix has released a video previewing its upcoming Korean content on its platform for this year. It includes clips of Gyeongseong Creature, Mask Girl, A Time Called You, Song of the Bandits, Doona!, Celebrity, Daily Dose of Sunshine and more.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also confirmed that Squid Game: The Challenge will premiere on the streaming service this year. The upcoming reality TV series is based on the popular K-drama Squid Game, and will feature contestants competing for a cash prize of $4.56million (£3.65million).