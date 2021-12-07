Watch Rain turn Kim Bum into his puppet in ‘Ghost Doctor’ teaser

tvN has dropped the first teaser for their upcoming drama Ghost Doctor, starring Kim Bum and South Korean singer Rain.

The trailer features Kim Bum as resident doctor Go Seung-tak, as he prepares for surgery. meanwhile, Rain appears on top of Go’s head as the spirit of genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young-min, who uses joysticks to control Go’s every movement.

Aside form Kim and Rain, the upcoming K-drama will also star former After School member Uee and Apink’s Son Na-eun. In addition, veteran actor Sung Dong-il will also appear in a currently undisclosed role.

Directed by Boo Sung Chul, Ghost Doctor will revolve around the story of Cha and Go, who end up as one after an unusual, fantastical phenomenon. Ghost Doctor is set to premiere on January 3 next year on tvN

Ghost Doctor will also mark Rain’s return to the small screen, after starring in romantic comedy series Welcome 2 Life in 2019. His label Sublime Artist Agency confirmed his appearance in the fantasy medical drama earlier this March.

Earlier this year, Rain also dropped his ‘Pieces By Rain’ mini-album, which featured collaborations with GOT7’s Jackson Wang, Chung Ha and more.