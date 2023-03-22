(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi to return for Season 11 of Chinese variety show ‘Keep Running’

Song Yuqi, a member of the K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, is set to return to the popular Chinese variety show Keep Running.

Yuqi’s return to Season 11 of Keep Running was revealed today (March 22) through the show’s official Weibo page, alongside the announcement of the rest of the cast. The Chinese K-pop singer had first joined the show’s cast in during 2019 for Season 7.

The singer was absent for Season 8 in 2020 due to travel restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. She later returned for Season 9 in 2021, before leaving the show prior to the start of Season 10.

Along with Yuqi, Season 11 of Keep Running will also feature the return of Season 10 cast members Li Chen, Angelababy, Zheng Kai, Sha Yi, Bai Lu, Zhou Shen and Fan Chengcheng. It’s currently unknown if Cai Xukun will return for the upcoming season.

Keep Running first launched in 2014 as a spin-off of the popular South Korean variety show Running Man. Over the years, the series has starred a couple of other current and former K-pop stars, such as ex-EXO member Lu Han and NCT‘s Lucas Wong.

Earlier this month, Yuqi released her cover of Miley Cyrus’ chart-topping hit ‘Flowers’. Her rendition of the track dropped alongside a stylistic music video that sees her exploring Seoul on foot and by bus.

In February, Yuqi had teamed up with (G)I-DLE groupmate Miyeon on the song ‘Sweet Dream’. The song was for the soundtrack of the Netflix K-drama series Love to Hate You, starring Kim Ok-vin (Arthdal Chronicles) and Kim Ok-vin (Arthdal Chronicles).