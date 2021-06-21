Gillian Anderson hints at fourth season of ‘The Fall’

Gillian Anderson has hinted that a fourth season of The Fall could be on the way.

The BBC crime drama, which saw the Sex Education star play Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson opposite Jamie Dornan’s serial killer Paul Spector, originally ran between 2013 and 2016.

Speaking in a Variety ‘Actors on Actors’ discussion with The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss, the two spoke about which roles they would like to revisit.

In her response, Anderson said: “I think probably The Fall, and that’s something we are in discussions about.

“Even when we ended those three seasons, we talked about the fact that one day — maybe in the same way that Prime Suspect came back.

“There were huge breaks between their seasons. Our writer-creator-director Allan Cubitt has been ready to dip back in and revisit it and her.”

In other news, Anderson was recently announced to be playing former US First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in the Showtime series The First Lady.

The show is set to reframe US politics “through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House”, and will also see Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford.

“Gillian Anderson is an actress of incredible range and exquisite talent – she is the perfect choice to complete this powerhouse trio, who will inhabit the roles of these iconic women,” said Amy Israel, executive vice-president of scripted programming at Showtime.

“It’s inspiring to have Gillian, Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Susanne Bier and Cathy Schulman at the forefront of The First Lady. They have truly set the stage for a landmark Showtime series.”

Anderson recently reunited with her X-Files co-star David Duchovny in an Instagram picture alongside her dog Stella. The two famously played FBI agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder on the hit series.