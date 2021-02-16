Gina Carano says her ‘Mandalorian’ press was axed after she refused to post studio apology

Gina Carano has alleged that her press for The Mandalorian season two was pulled after she refused to post a studio-written apology following claims she mocked transgender people.

The actor, who played Cara Dune in the Star Wars Disney+ show, was fired from the show last week following a post she shared that compared the current divided political climate in the US to Nazi Germany.

Last year, Carano was accused of mocking transgender pronouns by putting “Beep/bop/boop” in her profile bio. She has now claimed in statements given to former New York Times writer Bari Weiss that Lucasfilm pushed her to release a company-written apology statement over the matter, but she refused.

“Earlier on last year before The Mandalorian came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage,” Carano said. “I declined and offered a statement in my own words.

“I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio.”

Carano claimed Lucasfilm’s reaction to her not using their apology statement was excluding her from all press and promotion for The Mandalorian season two. She added that she had no warning about her firing and found out on social media that her relationship with Lucasfilm had ended.

“That was heartbreaking, but I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said ok,” Carano said. “That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm. I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired.”

Meanwhile, Carano has landed a new movie deal with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire after she was fired from The Mandalorian for sharing offensive and controversial social media posts.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true,” Carano revealed on Friday (February 12). “I cried out and my prayer was answered.”