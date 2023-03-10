Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung to star in the Disney+ original K-drama ‘Strangers’

Girls’ Generation member Sooyoung has been cast in the upcoming Disney+ original K-drama series Strangers (literal translation).

Yesterday (March 9), Sooyoung was announced as part of the cast of Strangers. It will be her first starring role of the year, and follows a banner year for the K-pop idol, who appeared in the popular 2022 drama Fanletter Please and If You Wish Upon Me.

Aside from Sooyoung, Strangers will also star Jeon Hye-jin (2021’s Uncle), Ahn Jae-wook (2022’s The Empire) and Park Sung-hoon (Netflix’s The Glory). Meanwhile, the series will be written by Min Seon-ae and director by Lee Min-woo (2014’s Quiz from God 4).

The comedy-drama series will focus around the adventures of a mother-daughter duo, played by Sooyoung and Jeon. Their lives are turned upside down after the sudden appearance of a mysterious man (Ahn).

According to a report by South Korean media outlet Ten Asia, Strangers is scheduled to premiere later this year.

In other K-drama news, streaming platform TVING has released a new teaser for its upcoming Boys’ Love series, Unintentional Love Story, starring B1A4’s Gongchan and actor Cha Seo-won. The show is based on a popular webtoon of the same name.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s has replaced Yoo Ah-in as the star of its popular K-drama series Hellbound. The role has instead gone to Kim Sung-cheol of Our Beloved Summer fame.

Yoo’s removal from the series comes amid the actor’s trouble with the law after he tested positive for propofol and marijuana in South Korea last month.