Girls Generation’s Sooyoung reportedly in talks to join new romantic K-drama

Girls Generation member Sooyoung may be starring in a brand-new K-drama, according to new media reports.

On August 2, JTBC reported that the singer-actress would be starring in the upcoming Kakao TV drama, Unexpected Country Diary (literal title). In response, her agency, Saram Entertainment clarified that she has yet to accept the role.

“It is true that [Sooyoung] received a casting offer for Unexpected Country Diary, but she is currently reviewing [the offer],” said the agency, as translated by Soompi. Sooyoung has reportedly been offered the role of policewoman Ahn Ja-young, who is described as a “fearless character who is not afraid to take on new tasks”.

Unexpected Country Diary is based off a web novel of the same name by writer Park Ha-min. The story revolves around a veterinarian from Seoul, Han Ji-yool, who unexpectedly ends up living in the countryside. He later reconnects with an old childhood friend, and begins a new chapter of romance with her. The lead male role was previously offered to actor Jang Keun Suk.

From 2020 to 2021, Sooyoung starred in the JTBC drama Run On. Sooyoung later played the lead role in Naver TV’s web series So I Married the Anti-fan alongside actor Choi Tae Joon. She also played a supporting role in the recent original Netflix series, Move to Heaven.

In other K-drama news, JTBC has announced that it will be “significantly reducing” the role of Kim Min-gwi, who plays the character Nam Gyu-hyun in Nevertheless. This comes after a netizen claiming to be Kim’s ex-girlfriend had accused him of cheating on her multiple times throughout their six-year relationship, as well as violating COVID-19 regulations. He has since shared a handwritten apology letter on his personal Instagram account.