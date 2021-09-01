Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung reportedly to join Ji Chang-wook in new drama ‘Tell Me Your Wish’

Choi Sooyoung of Girls’ Generation is reportedly in talks to star in a brand-new K-drama with Ji Chang-wook.

Titled Tell Me Your Wish, the series is set in a hospice ward and tells the stories of its patients who dream of “dying well”, according to Soompi. Choi has been offered to play the role of a nurse named Seo Yeon Joo and is currently “reviewing the offer”, her agency Saram Entertainment shared in a statement, per Hankook Ilbo.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported in July that Ji is looking to play the male lead Yoon Gye Re. His character is described as an “adult child” who doesn’t have much time left to live.

Tell Me Your Wish will be directed by Kim Yong-wan (Champion, The Cursed) and is set to begin production later this year. No official release date for the series has been confirmed.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Ji Chang-wook had recovered from COVID-19 and has resumed filming for his upcoming Netflix drama, The Sound Of Magic. The actor and an unnamed crew member tested positive for the coronavirus at the end of July, halting all production for the show.