Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon to host ‘Queendom’ season two

Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon is set to host the second season of Mnet’s realty TV series Queendom.

Earlier today (January 25), Queendom’s production team released a statement confirming the singer’s role in the survival show’s upcoming season. The team cited Taeyeon’s success as a solo artist, following her debut with Girls’ Generation, as factor in her appointment as a host for Queendom.

“Taeyeon is a representative musician who leads global K-pop, and she has a wide range of music fans at home and abroad,” Reads the statement, as translated by Soompi. “Above all, as a role model that junior girl groups want to emulate, we anticipate that she will provide a diverse role beyond just that of the program’s host.”

Advertisement

The news comes shortly after Mnet confirmed that a second season of Queendom was in the works. “Queendom Season 2 is confirmed to launch in 2022,” an Mnet representative previously told Star News, as translated by Soompi. However, the broadcaster noted at the time that “the exact date and format [of the show] are still undecided”.

Initially aired in August 2019, Queendom was a “comeback battle” between six well-known female K-pop acts. The first season of the show featured AOA, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, OH MY GIRL, (G)I-DLE and singer Park Bom.

Taeyeon, meanwhile, has recently released a poignant visual for her latest solo release, ‘Can’t Control Myself’, which is set to be part of the idol’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled full-length album. The song marks Taeyeon’s first solo release in over six months, following the disco-pop track ‘Weekend’.