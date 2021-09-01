Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and Lee Jong-suk set to star in new drama ‘Big Mouth’

Girls’ Generation singer YoonA and actor Lee Jong-suk have been casted in lead roles for an upcoming drama series titled Big Mouth (literal title).

In a statement from South Korean cable network tVN via Sports Dongah, Yoona and Lee will be taking up lead roles on the upcoming series. According to tVN’s statement, Lee is set to portray a character named Park Chang-ho, a lawyer with a ten per cent success rate, who is dubbed by his legal acquaintances as “Big Mouth”, whom the show is named after. Yoona will star opposite him as Go Mi-ho, Park’s wife and a nurse.

Big Mouth has been described as a “hard-boiled noir drama” about Park, who winds up getting mistaken for an infamous conman who goes by the alias “Big Mouse”, according to translations by Soompi. The drama series will follow him as he sets out to clear his and his family’s names by uncovering conspiracies surrounding the criminal.

While other cast members have yet to be announced, several notable crew members have been announced to be working on Big Mouth, including Vagabond writers Jang Young-chul and Jung Kyung-soon as its creators. Oh Choong-hwan, who previously worked mise-en-scène on the popular 2019 drama series Hotel Del Luna, has also been announced as its director.

While a definitive release date and other details have yet to be revealed by the broadcast corporation behind Big Mouth, the drama is scheduled to be released sometime next year.

In other K-drama news, fellow Girls Generation member Sooyoung has also been cast in a new drama series alongside actor Ji Chang-wook, titled Tell Me Your Wish. Directed by Kim Yong-wan (Champion, The Cursed), the show is slated to begin production later this year.