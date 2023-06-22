Girls’ Generation’s YoonA says filming for ‘King The Land’ took almost a year

Girls’ Generation‘s member YoonA has opened up about the long production process of her new K-drama series, King The Land.

YoonA recently spoke to Allure Korea about King The Land, which is currently airing on South Korean network JTBC and available internationally on Netflix.

During the interview, the actress revealed that filming for the series took 10 months to complete, the longest of any K-drama she has done before. “I think I’ve also forgotten what my everyday life without ‘King the Land’ is like,” she added, per Soompi.

King The Land co-star Junho, of K-pop boyband 2PM, said that it was the first time he starred in a K-drama that was completely filmed in advance of its premiere. “There are a lot of pros and cons. In the past, I would barely sleep and film 16 episodes in three months,” he explained.

“When you film at the same time as broadcasts, you can see feedback and take it into account,” Junho added. “On the other hand, there’s sufficient preparation time for pre-productions, it feels like you’re increasing its completeness.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Junho spoke about his chemistry with YoonA, who plays his love interest in King The Land. “The director always said this: ‘You two are so good at caring for each other’,” he revealed.

YoonA added that she believes “if the leads have good chemistry and banter well, I think you watch more enjoyably. […] That’s why we filmed while making sure you could feel our chemistry in each line.”

King the Land is Junho’s first role in a K-drama series since the acclaimed historical drama The Red Sleeve, which ran from November 2021 to January 2022. Meanwhile, YoonA’s previously appeared in the MBC/Disney+ series Big Mouth.