Girls’ Generation’s Yuri, (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and more to mentor upcoming reality TV show

MBC’s upcoming idol audition programme My Teenage Girl has confirmed its cast of mentors.

On October 21, South Korean news outlet MK Sports reported that Girls’ Generation‘s Yuri, (G)-IDLE’s Soyeon, dancer Aiki and musical actress Ock Joo-hyun will be guiding the show’s 83 contestants. As established artists in the music industry, each of them will head a class of students to help them reach their full potential as K-pop idols.

The participants of My Teenage Girl will be split into four classes, namely freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors, and include K-pop trainees above the age of 10 years old. The upcoming programme premieres on November 28.

Having debuted with Girls’ Generation over a decade ago, Yuri will act as a mentor for the contestants of My Teenage Girl, imparting to them knowledge from her many years as an idol, actress and variety star.

Meanwhile, Soyeon will be lending her expertise as a producer and fourth generation idol to trainees on the show. Notably, she had previously participated in similar programmes such as Produce 101 and Unpretty Rapstar 3.

Additionally, musical actress and former Fin.K.L. member Ock Joo-hyun is expected to guide the participants in their vocal training, while Aiki will be helping each trainee hone their dance skills and learn choreography.

Earlier this week, the contestants from the freshman, junior and senior classes of My Teenage Girl appeared on MBC’s weekly music programme Show! Music Core to perform the programme’s title track ‘Same Same Different’.