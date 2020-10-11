‘GLOW’ cast discuss Netflix cancellation and film plans in virtual reunion

The cast of Netflix‘s GLOW have discussed the show’s recent cancellation in a livestreamed virtual reunion this weekend.

The show was cancelled by Netflix this week, with the streaming service citing the coronavirus crisis for their decision.

Yesterday (October 10), the cast of GLOW, including Alison Brie, Marc Maron and Betty Gilpin, took part in the virtual reunion to encourage Americans to vote in the upcoming election, in conjunction with the HeadCount organisation and the #GoodToVote program.

After the cancellation was confirmed this week, putting plans to bed for a fourth season that was originally confirmed earlier this year, Maron made a pitch to Netflix to commission a two-hour film to wrap up the show’s story.

When asked about whether they’d be up for the movie by host Jessica Radloff during the reunion, they all replied: “Hell yes.”

“I think there’s a petition out there and it would be a very exciting thing that Netflix could do it if they wanted to do it,” Maron said during the livestream. “I think it would probably solve the problem.

“It would be fun to do, it would be easy to do, but who the fuck knows what they’re going to do. I think it’s a great idea and I hope people rally enough behind it to raise the interests of the executives over there.”

Betty Gilpin added that the reunion was scheduled before Netflix announced the cancellation, saying: “We scheduled this Zoom when we thought we still had a season four so it feels like we invited you to our wedding and then the groom had sex with a cross-eyed cocktail waitress and now we’re all just drunk at the venue together and we’re like ‘enjoy the quiches because it’s over’.

“If this wedding is now a funeral, let’s make it one of those fun great ones.”

Announcing the cancellation of GLOW, a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement: “We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging.

“We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”