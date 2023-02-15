Actors Go Kyung-po and Kang Han-na to lead upcoming romcom K-drama

Go Kyung-po and Kang Han-na have been confirmed as leads for an upcoming romcom K-drama, No Secrets (literal translation).

South Korean cable network JTBC announced the casting for No Secrets yesterday (February 14) in a statement to Sports Dongah. The new romcom series will reportedly follow the romance of announcer Song Ki-baek (Go) and variety show writer On Woo-ju (Kang).

Ki-baek is a man who strictly lives by the book and puts heavy emphasis on maintaining his image – but he develops a condition that causes him to speak without thinking and faces the biggest crisis of his life. Ki-baek meets the passionate variety show writer Woo-ju (Kang), who sparks a new chapter in his life when they begin starring on a dating reality show together.

Advertisement

While other details about the new show remain scarce at the time of writing, JTBC announced in the same statement that No Secrets is scheduled to premiere sometime this year.

The upcoming series will be helmed by Jang Ji-yeon of Nevertheless and I’ll Visit You When The Weather Is Nice fame. No Secrets will mark screenwriter Choi Kyung-sun’s debut project.

No Secrets will mark Go Kyung-po’s first television project in 2023 so far. He starred in a number of hit productions in 2022, including the series Love In Contract, Connect and the Netflix film Seoul Vibe. Kang Han-na starred in KBS historical K-drama Bloody Heart last year alongside Lee Joon, Jang Hyuk and more.

In a glowing four-star review, NME’s Tanu I. Raj praised Bloody Heart’s “stunning visual treatment”. “Right off the gate, it’s clear that the show isn’t trying to compete with the classics, instead weaving a story that is as compelling as it is visually stunning,” they wrote.