‘God Of War’ TV series in the works at Amazon Prime Video

A TV series based on PlayStation franchise God of War is in the works, with Amazon Prime Video in negotiations to host.

According to Deadline, the project will be helmed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Otsby of The Expanse, and Rafe Judkins of The Wheel of Time.

God of War spans seven games, designed for four different PlayStation consoles. It was first launched in 2005 and focuses on ex-Spartan warrior Kratos and his mission to avenge the death of his loved ones at the hands of the Ares.

Several games were released on PS3 and PSP, before being revived with the 2018 PlayStation 4 game. The new addition won Game of the Year at the 2018 Game Awards.

There is currently an eighth game in the works, God of War: Ragnarok, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Reviewing the God of War PC game earlier this year, NME wrote a four-star assessment: “Armed with the benefit of hindsight, I think there actually is a point where you can get tired of Kratos antics, and if you’re not bought into the story entirely by this time then the game can start to drag as you start your 30th fight against enemies you can easily tear apart.

“But, the joy of the combat twinned with the storytelling will get most people through to the credits.”

There is no cast or release date set for the God of War TV series yet – stay tuned for updates as they come in.