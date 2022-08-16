K-drama ‘Golden Spoon’ starring BtoB’s Yook Sungjae and DIA’s Chae-yeon to premiere in September

Fantasy K-drama Golden Spoon starring BtoB’s Yook Sungjae, DIA’s Chae-yeon and former MOMOLAND member Yeonwoo is set to premiere next month.

On August 16, MBC unveiled the first teaser poster for its drama adaptation of the webtoon Golden Spoon and officially announced its September 23 premiere date. The upcoming fantasy series stars several idol-actors, including BtoB member Yook Sungjae, DIA’s Chae-yeon and ex-MOMOLAND member Yeonwoo.

The new poster features a gold crown hanging from a throne, along with text that reads: “Change one’s parents, become rich.”

Advertisement

Golden Spoon revolves around Lee Seung-cheon (played by Yook), a poor student at a prestigious high school who suddenly swaps families with his wealthy friend, Hwang Tae-yong (Lee Jong-won), using a mysterious golden spoon sold to him by a street vendor.

As the story progresses, he begins to struggle between his desire to escape poverty and his reluctance to give up his real family. Along the way, Seung-cheon also encounters the honest, down-to-earth Na Jo-hee (played by Chae-yeon) and bold Oh Yeo-jin (Yeonwoo), both of whom were raised in wealthy families.

The series is helmed by director Song Hyun-wook, who has worked on hit dramas and films like The King’s Affection, Another Oh Hae-young, Beauty Inside, among others. He is joined by screenwriter Kim Eun-hee, who has written for Winter Sonata and Sweet 18.

Golden Spoon premieres on MBC on September 23 at 9:50pm KST, and will air on Fridays.