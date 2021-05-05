Mafia drama Gomorrah will finally air its fourth season in America on May 20. The news comes amid anticipation of its upcoming fifth and final season.

After season three ended on a cliffhanger that left fans stunned, season four (which has already aired in the UK and other countries) follows Salvatore Esposito’s Genny, the sole survivor of the Savastano crime family. Watch the new trailer below.

The synopsis for the show’s return reads: “The new season clearly turns the spotlight on Genny (Salvatore Esposito): a character who has shed countless skins in the process of morphing from Don Pietro’s spoiled brat into family boss, husband, and father.”

Gomorrah, one of Italy’s biggest TV exports, is based on Roberto Saviano’s book of the same name, and has gained global critical acclaim for its gritty dramatisation of the criminal underworld of Naples. The show’s viewing figures have surpassed those of Game of Thrones in its native country.

In his new role as the family head, Genny’s interests are now entrusted to Patrizia (Cristiana Dell’Anna) who, having first betrayed and then killed Scianel, former female leader of The Alliance, has earned her high rank within the Savastano clan. Along with Genny, to level the scores and keep the peace in gangland, they will lean on the Levante clan, a branch of late Donna Imma’s family.

Early footage of the fifth and final season of the show has also been recently released. The new season is currently being filmed in Naples. An air date is yet to be announced.