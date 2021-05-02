‘Gossip Girl’ spin-off series sets premiere date for this summer

HBO‘s long-awaited Gossip Girl spin-off series has been given a premiere date and will arrive this summer.

Warner Media announced back in July, 2019 that a Gossip Girl update would be coming to its streaming site HBO Max. The new series will be helmed by the show’s original creative team, which includes creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and writer Joshua Safran.

Following a number of teasers shared in recent months, the official Gossip Girl Twitter account has now shared a slideshow of pictures of the cast members in their Gossip Girl characters’ costumes, to the tune of the original show’s theme music. The post also revealed that the show will premiere in July.

“Good afternoon, followers. I need no introduction, but these New York elite do,” the tweet said. “Pleased to present your newest obsession — coming to @hbomax this July. Clear your calendars accordingly.”

The spin-off will take place eight years after the adventures of Serena van der Woodsen (played by Blake Lively), Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) and Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford) have concluded, introducing a new generation of New York private school teens to the Gossip Girl site.

“The prestige series will address just how much social media – and the landscape of New York itself – has changed in the intervening years,” Safran told The Hollywood Reporter of the reboot.

Of those who starred in the original series, Kristen Bell is the only actor confirmed to make a return, reprising her role as narrator and the voice of the Gossip Girl blog in the upcoming series.

Other names attached to the project are Emily Alyn Lind (Revenge), Thomas Doherty (Legacies), Tavi Gevinson (Scream Queens), Adam Chanler-Berat (It Could Be Worse), Zion Moreno (Claws), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Eli Brown (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists), Johnathan Fernandez (Lethal Weapon) and Broadway vet Jason Gotay.