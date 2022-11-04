Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Christmas range includes $30K sex chair and flamingo compost

Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company Goop has released their annual gift guide.

The website now features gift guides spanning 10 different categories, with items covering skincare and beauty as much as fashion and homeware.

The guides feature a listing for premium 100 per cent bamboo toilet paper priced at $44 (£38) as well as a sex chair – named a Tufted Boudoir Chaise – for $28,500 (£25,054).

Elsewhere in the guides, a Gucci dog poo bag holder is on sale for $420 (£369) as well as an Angel Wing Fleece Robe for children, listed at $99 (£87).

Goop has often been criticised for its controversial items – including vagina-scented candles – and this year offers free-range Flamingo excrement compost for $75 (£65) per bag, as well as a “personalised soul song” for $225 (£197) which is described as a 12-minute piano composition inspired by your birth planetary alignment.

In 2021, Goop was sued over one of multiple claims that a vagina-scented candle had exploded in a person’s home.

Court documents viewed by the Guardian claimed a customer’s candle became “engulfed in high flames” after burning for three hours and “exploding”.

His bedside table was reportedly left with a “black ring” after the incident, and the jar was “charred and black”.

Watson’s lawyers were seeking compensation from Goop for their client, and others who previously came forward who “through no fault of their own, bought defective and dangerous vagina-scented candles”.