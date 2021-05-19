Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand Goop is being sued over another claim that their vagina-scented candle exploded in a person’s home.

Texas resident Colby Watson is suing the company, seeking a jury trial and damages of $5million (£3.5million) after claiming the candle exploded on his bedside table.

Court documents viewed by the Guardian claim Watson’s candle became “engulfed in high flames” after burning for three hours and “exploding”.

Advertisement

His bedside table was reportedly left with a “black ring” after the incident, and the jar was “charred and black”.

Watson’s lawyers are seeking compensation from Goop for their client, and others who previously came forward who “through no fault of their own, bought defective and dangerous vagina-scented candles”.

Earlier this year, north London resident Jody Thompson also came forward about a candle she had purchased which “exploded” into an “inferno”.

“The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere,” Thomson told The Sun in January. “I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch.”