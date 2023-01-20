‘Gyeongseong Creature’: cast updates, plot, release window and everything we know so far about the Netflix K-drama

By the time news of Gyeongseong Creature surfaced in January 2022, Netflix had already drawn the attention of Korean drama enthusiasts with its growing and impressive catalogue of Korean offerings.

READ MORE: The best Korean dramas of 2022

Set in the spring of 1945, Gyeongseong Creature is set in the city of Gyeongseong – the colonial name for the city of Seoul while South Korea was under Japan’s rule – and follows two young adults who face a race of monstrous creatures born out of human greed for survival.

Written by Kang Eun K (Dr. Romantic, Kang Chi, the Beginning) and directed by Chung Dong-yoon (Hot Stove League), Gyeongseong Creature boasts a buzzy, all-star cast that includes Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Wi Ha-jun, Claudia Kim and more.

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know about Gyeongseong Creature before it hits Netflix worldwide later this year.

Latest news:

What is the plot of Gyeongseong Creature?

While specific details about the show’s plot are few and far between at the time of publication, Netflix has shared a brief description about the premise of the series. Gyeongseong Creature is a period series set in the spring of 1945, when South Korea was still under Japanese colonial rule. The series will largely take place in Gyeongseong, known today as the city of Seoul.

Described as a thriller action series, Gyeongseong Creature centres on two protagonists – Jang Tae-sang (The Marvels’ Park Seo-joon) and Yoon Chae-ok (My Name’s Han So-hee) – who go up against mythical, monstrous creatures who were born from the essence of human greed.

Tae-sang is known around the Bukchon district as its wealthiest, most attractive man, as well as the most reliable source of insider information in the area. He’s described as someone with the ability to react and respond quickly to a situation, keen insight and sociability, all of which are imperative to his occupation as the owner of the Golden Treasure Pawnshop. When he gets involved with Chae-ok, however, he finds himself re-evaluating his personal priorities and values.

Meanwhile, Chae-ok is known around the locality as a todugun (a bounty hunter and sleuth who tracks down the missing). As a child, she had to move between Manchuria and Shanghai with her father. At some point in her childhood, Chae-ok’s mother went missing and has remained so till the series’ present. As a result, Chae-ok had to pick up survival skills – including how to use a gun, knives and other weapons – to carry forth with her occupation and some day find her mother.

Who is in the Gyeongseong Creature cast?

Advertisement

When Netflix first announced the production of Gyeongseong Creature early in 2022, it also simultaneously confirmed the casting of both Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee as its leads.

Later in September, Netflix announced that South Korean actress Claudia Kim (of Avengers: Age Of Ultron fame) had joined the cast of Gyeongseong Creature. She will play Maeda, a character only vaguely described as the wife of a powerful official in Gyeongseong city.

Squid Game and Little Women alum Wi Ha-joon was also confirmed to be appearing in the series as Gwon Jun-taek, who is Tae-sang’s best friend and joins his dangerous plan to rescue missing people.

Meanwhile, veteran actors Kim Hae-sook (Alienoid, Under The Queen’s Umbrella) and Jo Han-chul (Big Bet) were also listed as cast members for the show, playing the characters Nawol-daek and Yoon Joong-won respectively.

How will I be able to watch Gyeongseong Creature?

Gyeongseong Creature will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide.

What is the release date for Gyeongseong Creature?

Netflix has not announced an exact release date for Gyeongseong Creature. However, the platform announced on January 17 that the series is slated to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2023.

How many seasons of Gyeongseong Creature are there?

There will be at least two seasons of Gyeongseong Creature. In September 2022, Netflix announced that the show had secured a second season, even before the first had even aired.