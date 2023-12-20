‘Gyeongseong Creature’ star Park Seo-jun on challenging shoot: “Is this some sort of hazing ritual?”

Park Seo-jun has opened up about his experience on the set of Netflix’s upcoming K-drama series, Gyeongseong Creature.

At a press event for Gyeongseong Creature, Park Seo-jun and his co-star Han So-hee shared several stories about their time filming for the new K-drama. The actor revealed that the first scene he shot was one of his character getting tortured, which made the shoot particularly challenging.

“The day was cold, as I recall. Water was constantly poured on me, leaving my whole body soaked,” Park recounted, per SBS Star. “Shooting a scene that difficult from the start of the filming process made me wonder, ‘Is this some sort of hazing ritual?’.”

The actor added that his first day on the set of Gyeongseong Creature had been an impactful one. “On one hand, I had the slightest doubt if I had made a bad choice doing this project,” he shared, though he later added that he was “just kidding” and that it “actually made me fully dedicate myself to this series”.

At the same event, Han So-hee said she had a similar experience on her first day, which left her wondering if the project would only get more challenging.

The actress spoke about getting a cramp in her neck after filming a windy scene where she had to keep turning her head. “I was unable to turn my head the next day. But the scene wouldn’t have been complete without the director’s relentless effort,” said Han.

The upcoming Netflix original series follows two young adults in Seoul (then known as Gyeongseong) during the Japanese occupation. The pair come across a strange creature born from human greed. Part one of Gyeongseong Creature will be released on Netflix on December 22, while part two will drop on January 5.