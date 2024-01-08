‘Gyeongseong Creature’ season two will premiere this year, Netflix confirms

Netflix has confirmed that season two of its latest K-drama series, Gyeongseong Creature starring Han So-hee and Park Seo-joon, will air this year.

Today (January 8), Netflix announced that season two of Gyeongseong Creature will premiere sometime in 2024. It comes just days after the streaming service release part two of the first season on January 5.

According to a press release, the second season of Gyeongseong Creature will be set in modern-day Seoul, 78 years after the events first season. In a new video, we’re introduced to the character of Ho-jae (played by Park Seo-joon), who bears a striking resemblance to seaons one protagonist Jang Tae-sang (also played by Park).

“Season two presents a story with a completely different charm,” said Gyeongseong Creature director Chung Dong-yoon. “The change in space and time period will provide a clear distinction, offering an expanded universe feel.”

Netflix Korea has also released new stills for season two of the K-drama series, featuring the return of both lead actors Han So-hee and Park Seo-joon.

78년의 세월을 지나, 우리 다시 만납시다. 박서준, 한소희, 이무생, 배현성 출연. <경성크리처> 시즌 2 곧 공개. 오직 넷플릭스에서. pic.twitter.com/At4CLj3bRy — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) January 8, 2024

In other K-drama news, Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming Korean original, The Bequeathed, starring Hellbound actress Kim Hyun-joo. The show is based on a popular webtoon by Kang Tae-kyung, and is co-written by Hellbound and Train to Busan creator Yeon Sang-ho.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also unveiled the first teaser for an upcoming original Korean film, Badland Hunters, starring Don Lee. Lee will play Nam San, a hunter in a post-apocalyptic Seoul who has to navigate the treacherous wilderness of a world where chaos reigns supreme.