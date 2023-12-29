Gypsy Rose Blanchard released early from prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, whose trial for the conspiracy to murder her abusive mother was the subject of documentaries on Hulu and HBO, has been released early from prison.

She had pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Dee Dee Blanchard in Missouri in 2015.

She plotted with her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother following years of abuse. Godejohn had stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard to death with a knife her daughter had given him. They were later arrested in Godejohn’s home state of Wisconsin. He is serving a life sentence without parole.

Dee Dee Blanchard had Munchausen’s by proxy and forced Gypsy Rose Blanchard to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukaemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, even forcing her to use a wheelchair and feeding tube.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released on Thursday (December 28) after serving seven years of her 10-year sentence.

While in prison, she gave a number of interviews detailing her mother’s abusive behaviour and wrote a memoir, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, which is due to be published in January.

In a recent interview with People she said: “Nobody will ever hear me say I’m glad she’s dead or I’m proud of what I did. I regret it every single day.”

Blanchard told TMZ that she hopes to meet Taylor Swift. She revealed that she and her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, who she married while in prison, have tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, in hopes of seeing Swift there to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. She has made multiple appearances at his games since September.

The case was the subject of the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, the 2019 Hulu miniseries The Act and an upcoming Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confession of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.