Han Hyo-joo and Joo Ji-hoon reportedly in talks to join sci-fi drama by writer of Disney+’s ‘Grid’

Actors Han Hyo-joo and Joo Ji-hoon are reportedly in talks to star in the lead roles of an upcoming sci-fi K-drama by Grid screenwriter Lee Soo Yeon.

On August 11, reports claimed that Han Hyo-joo is adjusting her schedule to star in a series tentatively titled Dominant Species, per Soompi. According to the report, Han’s agency BH Entertainment responded that though she has received an offer to appear in the sci-fi drama, she is currently reviewing it.

Joo Ji-hoon (who played Kang Hyun-jo in tvN’s Jirisan) also received a casting offer to be the male lead in Dominant Species, as revealed by his agency representative from H& Entertainment on June 23.

Scheduled to begin filming later this year, Dominant Species is set in a world of superior genes and viruses where people ingest food in pill form. Discussions are reportedly underway to make the show available on a global direct-to-consumer video streaming platform.

Dominant Species will be Joo’s first drama lead role in 2022 after starring in Jirisan last December. In a candid interview he did with German publication Mr. ICON last year, he voiced his opinion on the current boom and global interest in Korean entertainment.

“Although platforms such as Netflix and Disney+ exist, their structures need to change,” Joo said. “Even though Korean films have proven themselves successful, their [streaming platforms] production fees and proposals have remained the same as before.”