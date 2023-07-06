Watch Han Ji-min and Lee Min-ki in new ‘Behind Your Touch’ teaser

Upcoming JTBC comedy drama Behind Your Touch has unveiled its first teaser.

Starring Han Ji-min and Lee Min-ki, Behind Your Touch is an upcoming comedy K-drama that follows nosy small-town veterinarian Bong Ye-boon (played by Han), who suddenly gains psychometric abilities to see into the past of other living creatures.

Meanwhile, Lee plays Moon Jang-yeol, an ambitious detective who comes to realise he needs Ye-boon’s abilities to solve certain crimes. EXO member Suho also stars in the series as Kim Sun-woo, a young man who moves to their town and begins working part-time jobs.

Ye-boon narrates the new teaser, explaining that she had mysteriously gained the supernatural ability to look into the past of animals and humans when she touches them. However, her ability is revealed to only work when she touches their butts, shown in several scenes of her grabbing the butts of her patients at her clinic and farm animals.

She appears to have a feud with Jang-yeol, and she declares that she will use her powers on him to find out his weaknesses as he walks into her clinic. Ye-boon places her hand on a couch as Jang-yeol sits down in an attempt to use her abilities. However, she finds herself in pain as the spikes on his jeans press down on her hand.

The series will explore the budding romance between the veterinarian and detective as the pair team up to solve crime cases in their small town of Mujin. Behind Your Touch will premiere on August 12 at 10:30pm KST on JTBC. The series will also be available to stream on Netflix.

Han and Lee last starred in hit dramas Our Blues and My Liberation Notes last year, both of which were named in NME’s 10 Best K-dramas of 2022.