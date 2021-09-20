Han So-hee goes undercover as a cop in teaser for Netflix’s ‘My Name’

Netflix has released the first teaser clip for its upcoming revenge-thriller series My Name.

Starring rising South Korean actress Han So-hee, My Name revolves around her character Yoon Ji-woo, who joins a drug cartel led by Choi Moo-jin (Park Hee-soon) in an attempt to investigate and avenge her father’s sudden death. She later joins the police force as a mole for the crime group, where she is partnered with detective Jeon Pil-do (portrayed by Ahn Bo-hyun).

The new teaser begins with Ji-woo saluting with a steely expression as she is initiated into the police department. “Now, your life is in our hands,” says a male voiceover. “Whatever you do, we’ll protect you.”

Ji-woo later appears in a series of fight scenes from a boxing ring, to a grimy motel bathroom, to a dimly-lit warehouse. “No one can know. My enemy, my revenge. My name,” reads the cryptic captions that appear on-screen between the action-packed snippets of the upcoming series.

We also catch a glimpse of Ahn’s character, who fires his gun into the air as he and his team storm onto a construction site. The trailer ends with a close-up shot of Ji-woo’s blood-splattered face while she trembles in shock. “I’m willing to be a monster,” says Han in a voiceover.

My Name is directed by Kim Jin-min, who had previously helmed thriller dramas such as Lawless Lawyer (2018) and Netflix’s 2020 gritty hit teen-crime drama Extracurricular. It is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on October 15.

Earlier this year, Han starred in her first-ever lead role as Yoo Na-bi in JTBC’s hit romance drama Nevertheless. “I hope that the drama Nevertheless became a good memory and time well spent for you in this sweltering summer,” said Han during a press conference in August, prior to the series’ finale.