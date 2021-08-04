Han So-hee pulls out from upcoming film ‘Gentleman’ due to health issues

Actress Han So-hee will be stepping down from upcoming film Gentleman due to health issues.

Han’s agency, 9ato Entertainment, released a statement earlier today (August 4) via South Korean news outlet Sports Kyunghang confirming the she has stepped down from the film. The label noted that the actress required from “accumulated fatigue” and other health issues after recommendation from a doctor.

“She has decided to take the time to reorganize her body and heart after discussing with the production team and agency,” 9ato wrote, as translated by Soompi. “We ask for your understanding on reaching the judgement that she needs more time in order to show an even better side of herself.”

Advertisement

“Han So-hee will focus on recovering her health for the time being, and she will greet fans with her healthy and bright side through a new project,” the label added. It’s currently unknown who will replace Han in the forthcoming film.

It’s currently unknown who will replace Han in the forthcoming film. However, despite Han’s departure from the cast, the production team behind the film has stated that there have been “no setbacks” to its production schedule.

Gentleman is an upcoming movie about a private investigator who gets framed for murder and has been unexpectedly involved in a major case as he is trying to get himself vindicated. Confirmed cast members for Gentleman include Park Sung-woong and Joo Ji-hoon. The film is set to premiere sometime next year.