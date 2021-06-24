Harley Quinn actor Tony Hale said he totally missed the recent Batman sex scandal because he was too busy watching prank videos on YouTube.

Social media was buzzing last week after executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker said they were forced to scrap an oral sex scene between Batman and Catwoman in an episode of Harley Quinn.

Halpern told Variety: “In this third season of Harley [Quinn], we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman, [and] DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that. They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’”

“They were like, ‘It’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

Hale, who voices Dr. Psycho in the animated series, told NME that he was totally oblivious to the online controversy, explaining that he spent most of his evening watching prank videos on YouTube.

Asked about the controversy, Hale said: “I have no idea what you’re talking about. This is news to me, so I’m like, ‘Huh? What?’ I need to tune in a little more.

“I think last night I was watching YouTube videos of people getting, doing pranks on each other. And I think I watched that for like an hour. So that was my night.”

Hale then admitted to NME that he should probably “tune into the news a little more”. You can watch the interview above.

Elsewhere during the chat with NME, Hale talked about the respect he has for his child co-stars in the new Disney+ series, The Mysterious Benedict Society.

“These four kids, Seth, Marta, Mystic and Emmy, not only were they stepping into the show, they were shooting in a pandemic,” Hale explained, “they had to do school half the day, and they did everything with a fantastic attitude. So I have a lot of respect for those kids; they did a fantastic job.”

He also shared detailed his favourite scene in the series, which sees him play the titular Mr. Benedict.

“There’s a scene I have with Gia Sandhu where we’re having dinner together,” he said. “Kristen Schaal is in the show, she plays a character named Number Two, and she’s serving the meal.

He continued: “Anytime I can have back and forth, just quirky stuff back and forth with her is just a joy. And she’s serving the meal and there’s just this irritation that happens, but also these very high stakes with the kids. It’s a really beautiful recipe for a scene; I had a lot of fun with it.”