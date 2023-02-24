Harry and Meghan’s US approval rating drops below Prince Andrew’s after ‘South Park’ episode

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s approval rating in the United States has dropped below that of Prince Andrew following the new and now-notorious episode of South Park.

The ex-royals were parodied and heavily mocked in the episode, ironically titled ‘The Worldwide Privacy Tour’, which aired on February 15. Since its airing, Markle was reportedly left “upset and overwhelmed” over the depiction of herself and husband.

According to a new survey from market research firm Redfield & Wilton for Newsweek, Harry’s approval rating in the United States is now at -10, with Markle’s at -17. The disgraced Prince Andrew’s rating is only -2.

Since the start of 2022, the approval rating of Harry has dropped a massive 48 points, with Meghan’s dropping by 40.

In the new TV episode, the Prince and Princess move to South Park in an attempt to find some privacy, despite clearly seeking attention by going on press tours, shouting in public and letting off firework displays in their front garden.

The Princess is described in one scene as the Prince’s “Instagram-loving bitch wife”, while the Duke parody promotes his new autobiography titled ‘Waaagh’.

Royal commentator Neil Sean told Fox News that the ex-royals could take legal action against the hit Comedy Central animation.

“According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached,” he said.

“Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister.”

However, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess has dismissed claims of any potential lawsuit, telling People: “It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports.”

Since the episode aired, South Park fans have spotted a reference to Kate Middleton in the parody episode.

In one sequence, the couple plaster Kyle’s house with magazine covers and watch his reaction from afar. Among them is a Vogue cover inspired by a photoshoot featuring Kate from 2016 for the brand’s 100th issue, which instead features the parody of Meghan in the same attire.

Throughout Harry and Meghan’s relationship, tabloids have accused the latter of copying Kate’s style – with this nod appearing to be another dig at the Duchess Of Sussex.