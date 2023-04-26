Netflix‘s Firefly Lane is set to drop the final seven episodes of season two this week – but will the series continue beyond that?

Created by Maggie Friedman (Witches Of East End) and based on the book by Kristin Hannah, the US drama series follows the lives of two teenage girls in the 1970s through to adulthood in the early 2000s.

The show stars Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) as Tully Hart and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) as Kate Mularkey, who have been best friends since they were 14 years old. The supporting cast includes Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett and Yael Yurman.

Netflix split the second season into two parts, with the first nine episodes dropping in December 22. The remaining seven instalments will hit the streaming service on April 27, 2023. Like most original shows on the streaming platform, part two will launch in the UK at 8am GMT (12am PT/3am ET).

Has Firefly Lane been cancelled?

Netflix confirmed in October 2022 that season two would be the series’ last – so the upcoming seven episodes will bring the show to a close.

While Netflix has a history of cancelling shows before their conclusion, Friedman previously assured fans that the final season will leave no loose ends.

“Originally, season two was just going to be 10 episodes, but I was talking to one of the Netflix executives who’s been such a great champion of the show and said, ‘I know where the end of the story is’,” Friedman Glamour.

“‘I know exactly what I want it to be. I just want to make sure that we get there and don’t end on a cliffhanger and then something happens and we don’t complete it.’ I wanted to make sure that I got to tell the full story.”

A synopsis for the second season reads: “What could have possibly ended the tight-knit thirty year friendship of Tully and Kate, our ‘Firefly Lane Girls Forever’? We’ll learn the answer this season – but first – Kate grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show talk, and must start a career over from the bottom.

“This leads to her to search for answers about who she is and where she comes from – including a quest to find the father she never met, against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud.”