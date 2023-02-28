Hasan Minhaj hits back at ‘Dilbert’ creator: “This is for your own good”

Hasan Minhaj has hit back at Dilbert creator Scott Adams after his racist rant.

Adams had called Black American people “a hate group” and said white people should “get the hell away from Black people”, following his lead by moving to “a neighbourhood with a very low Black population”.

In response, Minhaj used his time as The Daily Show guest host to address Adams: “Kanye heard this and was like, ‘whoa, whoa, my brother… pace yourself.’”

The comedian went on to call Adams “a certain type of rich person” and compared him to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

“I can guarantee you: J.K. Rowling had zero opinions about trans people when she was on welfare,” he said, before suggesting a wealth tax.

“Rich people, this is for your own good,” he said. “The wealth tax is actually a shut-the-fuck-up tax.”

“Spend more time working, kissing your loved ones, getting groceries ― y’know, being a normal person,” he said. “Because normal people don’t hate Black people. We’re all too busy hating that one squeaky wheel on the shopping cart.”

